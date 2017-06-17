FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: I-65 SB is back open

Interstate 65 southbound is now open again after Alabama State Troopers were on the scene of a three vehicle crash in Shelby County.
The crash occurred near mile marker 228 and had previously closed the roadway.
Drivers may resume their regular routes on Interstate 65.
