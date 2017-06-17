FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: I-65 SB blocked south of Birmingham, alternative routes suggested

FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: I-65 SB blocked south of Birmingham, al - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound in Shelby County, according to a tweet sent by Alabama Law Enforcement.

The crash is near mile marker 228 and has closed the roadway.

 Troopers are asking drivers to take alternative routes.

