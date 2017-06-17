FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: I-65 SB blocked south of Birmingham, alternative routes suggested

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound in Shelby County, according to a tweet sent by Alabama Law Enforcement.
The crash is near mile marker 228 and has closed the roadway.
Troopers are asking drivers to take alternative routes.
