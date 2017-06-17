Troy University's Rosa Parks Museum holds inaugural Juneteenth celebration

Saturday Troy University's Rosa Parks Museum held its inaugural Juneteenth celebration with a block party.

Hundreds came out for food, arts and crafts, the crowning of Miss Juneteenth and free museum tours. Juneteenth is known as the oldest celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

The holiday marks June 19, 1865, the day when Union soldiers arrived in Texas to announce President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.



While a number of cities have celebrated for years, this is the first year the museum has put on this event in the Capital City. Organizers of this event say Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, achievements and culture for African Americans nationwide.



“We really want people to remember why the Civil Rights Movement even had to happen, what has gone on here in Montgomery, and not to let that happen again. We want to make sure children, especially, get interactive and hands on with these types of experiences so they will be engaged with it," said Madeline Burkhardt, Troy University's Rosa Parks Museum Adult Education Coordinator.

Troy University's Rosa Parks Museum hopes to make this an annual event.

