Children's march takes place outside Capitol building

Saturday many gathered on the iconic steps of the State Capitol Building in Montgomery to march for children’s humanity.

The purpose for the Children’s March for Humanity is to bring awareness to the current health crisis the youth of America faces today.

“We have a generation of sick children,” said Holly Wages, the Event Coordinator for the Children’s March for Humanity in Montgomery, Alabama. “Nearly half of American children suffer from some type of chronic illness. It's not normal. Just because something is common doesn't mean that it's normal."

According to the CMFH, approximately 50 percent of American children are chronically ill, and over 8 million are prescribed psychiatric medications.

"Every child in America should have the right to be healthy and live a normal healthy life," said Mary Tocco-Hovind, a speaker at Montgomery’s march. "One out of every two children are on some type of medication. Vaccinations, I believe, is at the very core root of causing a lot of this health problem in children."

CMFH is a non-profit organization designed to expose the current health crisis in America. Many of the speakers at Saturday’s rally shifted their focus to vaccinations.

“We have to bring awareness to the fact that we have so many children who are chronically ill,” said Tocco-Hovind. “A lot of it is attributed to environmental causes such as vaccinations, food additives, and things like that," continued Tocco-Hovind.

The Children’s March for Humanity took place in 24 cities, with the main march being in Washington, D.C. This was the first year for the Children’s March for Humanity, and according to Wages, it won’t be the last.

