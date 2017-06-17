WSFA 12 News wins 6 AP awards - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WSFA 12 News wins 6 AP awards

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

WSFA 12 News took home 6 awards at the Associated Press awards, according to the Alabama Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

Best TV Spot News Story: WSFA-TV, Staff,  "Breaking News: Speaker Hubbard Verdict"

Best TV Coverage of a Planned Event: WSFA-TV, Staff, "National Championship Coverage"

Best Weather Anchor: Eric Snitil, WSFA-TV

Best Sports Anchor: Stephen Gunter, WSFA-TV

Best Sports Program: WSFA-TV, Staff, "Friday Night Football Fever"

Victor Irving Best TV Staff Photography: WSFA-TV, Staff

WSFA 12 News also scored several other top-three finishes. 

Best News Feature (3rd place): Hannah Lane and Matt Bamberg, WSFA-TV, Prisoner on Periscope"

Best Reporter (2nd Place): Jennifer Horton, WSFA-TV

Best Series (3rd Place): Lindsey Rogers and Staff, WSFA-TV, "Montgomery Unsolved"

Best News Anchor (2nd Place): Mark Bullock, WSFA-TV

Best Investigative Reporting (3rd Place): Sally Pitts, Jeff Harrison and Doug Gooden, WSFA-TV, "Stranger Danger Investigation"

