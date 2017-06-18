Heavy rain causes flooding in Montgomery, Autauga counties

Felder Avenue and South Perry Street in the Garden District. (Source: David Dinielli)

Flooding and storm damage was reported in several areas in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton, they are dealing with flooding in low-lying areas.

Some roads where flooding has been reported are Mitchell Young Road, Audubon Road, Bankhead Avenue, Whatley Road, Gage Street and Old Selma Road.

Some callers have also reported flooding on Rose Lane, Canna Drive, Kenny Street, Oak Street and Evans Drive.

Thornton said Montgomery Fire/Rescue used a boat to rescue some people in the Whatley Road and Gage Street area.

There was also a large tree down across Ponce De Leon Avenue in Montgomery.

Flooding has also been reported in several parts of Autauga County. The Autauga County EMA released this list:

County Road 81 - water over road

County 6 - water over road

County Road 10 - water over road

County Road 21 n of State Road 82 - water over the road

Stricklands - water over road

County Road 62 - water over road

Closed County Road 59 at alt. County Road 59 - flooding

County Road 68 - washed out

County Road 59 - washed out

County Road 40 - high water

New County Road 59 s - high water

County Road 4 - tree and mud

County Road 66 (portions) closed - flooded and road washed out

County Road 25 at County Road 21 - water over road

County Road 63 - water over road

Monfee Road - washed out

Simmons Road - water over road

Dam break near Canaan Land Ministries off County Road 165

Elmore County EMA Director Eric Jones said there were a few areas with flash flooding in Elmore County but it wasn't significant.

Michael Jordan with Alabama Power said crews responded throughout the morning and will continue their work. As of noon, 430 customers were without power in Prattville and 160 in Montgomery.

