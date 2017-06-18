Montgomery police investigating E. South Boulevard homicide

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Lt. A.T. Mitchell.

Mitchell said the shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. in the 600 block of E. South Blvd.

The male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a fatal gunshot wound.

Montgomery police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

