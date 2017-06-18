FIRST ALERT: Stormy Father's Day Sunday

Rain began falling in portions of the River Region as early as 3 a.m. Sunday. Over time, activity expanded and much of central Alabama was under a broad area of heavy rain that prompted Flash Flood Warnings.

This morning's activity dropped more than 6 inches of rainfall in some locations like Booth, according to rainfall estimates.

The upper level low that's behind our unsettled weather today will continue to shift east as we dive into the afternoon. Another feature, a cold front, will impact the area this evening ensuring our weather will remain unsettled.

MORE STORMS AHEAD: Scattered showers and storms will continue to show up on radar this afternoon and evening, thanks to the exiting low pressure and the approaching cold front. There is a small chance a few storms may be strong or severe this evening. The best chance for and severe storms will be across north Alabama.

Now rainfall will not impact everyone at the same time this afternoon. So during dry times, expect partly sunny skies. High temperatures this afternoon will directly depend on if and when your area receives rainfall. The warmest temperatures will see in the area today will be in the lower 90s, but due to our healthy rain chances this afternoon, I expect most areas to max in the mid to upper 80s.

INVEST 93-L: It's highly likely we'll have a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico sometime during the upcoming workweek. Invest 93-L now has a 90% chance of tropical formation with the next 5 days. This broad area of low pressure is currently located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea slowly moving to the northwest. Over the next coming days it is expected to gradually develop into a more organized system.

It's still WAY TOO EARLY to tell where exactly this system will end up. Forecast models continue to show a wide array of forecast tracks for this system. A scheduled flight by the Hurricane Hunters with the Air Force Reserve will take place later today and we'll update you once their new data becomes available.

