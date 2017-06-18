Wetumpka man, not wearing seat belt, dies in car crash

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that left one Wetumpka man dead in Elmore County.

Charles Daniel Johnston, 45, was killed when the 2004 Nissan Maxima he was driving collided with a 2015 Kia Optima.

The crash occurred approximately five miles north of Wetumpka at the intersection of Jones Corner Road on U.S. 231.

Cpl. Jesse Thornton says that Johnston was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2015 Kia Optima was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

