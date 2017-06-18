Wetumpka man, not wearing seat belt, dies in car crash

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.More >>
A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to freeze a detente with Cuba and his verbal attack on the Caribbean island's leaders.More >>
The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized President Donald Trump's decision to freeze a detente with Cuba and his verbal attack on the Caribbean island's leaders.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.More >>
Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.More >>
Portuguese radio station TSF says the Interior Ministry has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal.More >>
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that left one Wetumpka man dead.More >>
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that left one Wetumpka man dead.More >>
Secondary or dry drowning can happen to a child of any age and cause serious injury and even death.More >>
Secondary or dry drowning can happen to a child of any age and cause serious injury and even death.More >>
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.More >>
Players are on the course for the final round of the U.S. Open in blustery conditions at Erin Hills.More >>
Flooding was reported in several parts of Montgomery County Sunday morning.More >>
Flooding was reported in several parts of Montgomery County Sunday morning.More >>