YMCA lifeguard talks about rare form of drowning

Secondary or dry drowning can happen to a child of any age and cause serious injury and even death.

“A little bit of water gets down in their lungs,” said Devin Gilliam, a lifeguard at the Bell Road YMCA. “That makes it very hard to breathe, and that’s what we call dry drowning.”

While dry drowning can happen to anyone, it is more common in children. According to Gilliam, only 1 to 2 percent of all drownings are caused from dry drowning.

Dry drowning doesn’t happen immediately, and its effects might not set in for hours.

“If you see a kid struggling to breathe, that’s going to be an obvious sign that something is not right in the lungs,” said Gilliam.

Some symptoms of dry drowning are troubled breathing, coughing, chest pain, and exhaustion.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing these symptoms, seek medical help.

