Police investigating after man shot, killed in Montgomery

Montgomery Police have begun a homicide investigation after an early morning shooting on Monday.

Lt. A. T. Mitchell says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Eagle Circle. When officers arrived on the scene they found an adult male who had been fatally shot.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

