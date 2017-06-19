Central Alabama Community Foundation marks 30th anniversary by giving even more

The Central Alabama Community Foundation is celebrating 30 years of supporting the River Region by doing what it does best, giving back.

“We work with individuals and businesses to help them give back to the community through gr ants and scholarships, and just giving in general,” Burton Ward, President of CACF, believes it only makes sense for the Foundation to mark its 30th anniversary by giving even more. “So we're going to do 30 $3,000 surprise gr ants throughout this whole year in celebration of our anniversary.”

One of those surprise gr ants went to the Humane Society of Elmore County.

“We don't often get $3,000 donations at one time,” said Director Rea Cord. “Donations like this help us save lives.”

For Cord’s Shelter, this check will make a big difference in caring for the animals. “It's not a matter of money, it's a matter of what does the pet need and how

can we help it?”

“$50 million has gone back into the community over the 30 years, and we continue to have more to give and we want to keep giving for another 30 more years,” Ward said about the Central Alabama Community Foundation’s work. “We started at $100,000. That's what we had 30 years ago. Now we have close to $60 million that we're able to give back to the community.”

The Central Alabama Community Foundation wants the community to be involved in its anniversary celebration. It's accepting nominations for non-profits to receive those surprise gr ants here. Just leave the name of the non-profit and the Foundation will do the rest.

