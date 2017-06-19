Winkelmann Group to invest in Auburn production facility

Winkelmann Group, a high-tech manufacturer serving the aerospace industry, has announced plans to invest in an Auburn production facility.

According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, Winkelmann Group plans to invest $12 million to establish a metal forming operation that will create approximately 50 jobs over the next five years.

Winkelmann says it focuses on high-precision, high-strength, thin wall roto-symmetrical parts from all kind of metals, including titanium and high-strength steel.

“As we declare to the world that Alabama is open for business, we welcome Winkelmann to our family of aerospace and defense-related companies in Alabama,” Ivey said. “The Winkelmann Group, with over a hundred years of industrial history, operates numerous manufacturing facilities globally, and we are extremely proud that they chose Auburn as the home of Winkelmann Flowform Technology.”

With the North America operation, my team will be able to better serve the aerospace and defense industry, as well as the commercial automotive and oil and gas industry in the U.S.,” CEO Heinrich Winkelmann said.

Winkelman’s choice of Auburn opens the doors for the potential collaboration with Auburn University, Ivey said. The university’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering has about 6,000 students and is considered one of the top engineering programs in the U.S.

“We had several conversations with the leadership of Winkelmann,” said Dr. Chris Roberts, dean of Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. “There are numerous areas where some of our departments -- including mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, and materials engineering -- will be able to assist the company with its operation in Auburn. And the company will offer excellent employment opportunities for our students in the future.”

"The announcement today is great news for Auburn,” Mayor Bill Ham Jr. said. “The company has great technology and is managed very well. This will create excellent job opportunities for our residents. I am extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from the State of Alabama, and I’m proud to welcome Winkelmann to the Auburn family."

