Winkelmann Group to invest in Auburn production facility

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of an Alabama inmate who complained that he didn't have an independent mental health expert to help him try to stave off a death sentence at his trial.More >>
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of an Alabama inmate who complained that he didn't have an independent mental health expert to help him try to stave off a death sentence at his trial.More >>
Jeremy Arthur announced Monday he will seek the Alabama House of Representative District 88 seat, representing portions of Autauga and Elmore counties.More >>
Jeremy Arthur announced Monday he will seek the Alabama House of Representative District 88 seat, representing portions of Autauga and Elmore counties.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
More unsettled weather means elevated rain chances all week long...More >>
More unsettled weather means elevated rain chances all week long...More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Lt. A.T. Mitchell.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Lt. A.T. Mitchell.More >>