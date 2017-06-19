Amanda: Keeping our eyes on more rain and the tropics

With the last full day of Spring underway, I thought it was would be a good idea to look back on what has been a soggy last few weeks across Alabama. Yesterday was the wetter June 18th ever in Montgomery with roughly 3.59" of rain falling in 24 short hours; that beats the old record by .50". So far this month we have picked up 7"+ of rain in the Capital City, which is roughly 5"+ more than a "normal" first 19 days in June.

You're probably wondering why would we look back on all of that rain when we can look ahead to potentially drier air. Well, that's the thing... there isn't a whole lot of "drier air" to talk about as we transition into the new Summer season tomorrow.

Today: Early on this Monday there may not have been a whole lot of rain to track on radar, but boy are we tracking a few different systems all at once! First, there is a frontal boundary over northern Mississippi/Alabama that is sliding south and eastward as we speak; this cold front will likely spark some pop-up showers and storms across the region by the afternoon. Next up we have a system that is a bit closer to the Gulf - there you'll find a widespread band of moisture building on the outskirts of a potential tropical system (we'll talk more about that in just a second). This widespread rain is slowly lifting towards the north and west, which means some of our friends in the Florida Panhandle and lower Alabama could see rain coverage build throughout the afternoon and evening as well. Overall, our dry start could turn into much more... until showers and storms start to impact our area, we'll stay muggy and warm with highs climbing into the upper 80s while a few isolated spots hit 90°+.

More Wet Weather?: Well, when you are surround on all sides by wet weather, the likelihood you stay dry is pretty slim. The main concentration for our forecast over the next 24 hours in central Alabama will be the previously mentioned frontal boundary that starts to stall out near the I-85 corridor by later today/into tonight. This front looks to stall thanks to the other previously mentioned Gulf moisture acting like a brick wall and keeping the front from moving completely through the state. Transition: the chance for rain isn't going away anytime soon.

Tropics Update: As of right now, there are 2 systems we are currently watching for potential tropical development, but one is a bit closer than the other, so we'll concentrate our attention on Invest 93-L (AKA a broad area of low pressure that is now near the Yucatan Peninsula). Any well-defined center of circulation is still yet to exist, but it looks like gradual development is expected within the next 48 hours (National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance). This is definitely something we will keep our eyes on and updated y'all on as it becomes more organized and starts on its path towards land.

