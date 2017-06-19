Fourth of July celebrations held across AL - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Fourth of July celebrations held across AL

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
Here are some of the Fourth of July Celebrations across Alabama!

Auburn

  • The night entertainment will feature The Lamont Landers Band. Duck Samford Football Stadium, 1600 East University Drive Auburn, Al. Grab your picnic basket, blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m.; Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. FREE event. For more information call 334-501-2930 or visit the website

Alexander City

  • 4th of July Boat Parade on Lake Martin. Boats will be decorated and competing for top honors. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is FREE. For more information call 334-857-2111 or visit the website

Birmingham

  • Thunder on the Mountain: One of the largest Independence Day traditions in the state of Alabama. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack that will feature patriotic favorites and popular musicals. Admission is FREE, For more information call 205-933-1409 or visit the website
  • Jazz in the Park: Presented by Magic City Smooth Jazz, there will be a series of musical performances at different parks. The event is FREE and will begin at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information call 205-616-1735 or visit the website

Dothan

  • The National Peanut Festival is displaying fireworks on July 1 beginning at 9 p.m. For more information call 334-793-4323 or visit the website

Eclectic

  • The city of Eclectic will host a Fourth of July Blast at the AMP on Lake Martin! Gates will open at 5 p.m. and music is expected to start around 6. Fireworks will light the sky following the National EclecticAnthem at 9 p.m. For more information visit this website.

Fairhope

  • Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Display: The Baldwin Pops will play their Independence Day Concert at 7:00 p.m. The fireworks display 9 p.m. For more information call 251-929-1466 or visit the website.

Grand Bay

  • Grand Bay Watermelon Festival: From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, music, games, and other activities, as well as free watermelon. FREE Admission. $5 Parking fee. For more information call 251-865-3456 or visit the website

Gulf Shores

  • Independence Day Celebration: The musical group the Mixed Nuts will perform live at 6 p.m. and there will be food vendors and fireworks. For more information call 251-974-1510 or visit the website
  • Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: The City of Gulf Shores will be displaying a fireworks show. The event will begin at 9 p.m. and is FREE to the public. For more information call 251-968-1174 or visit the website

Guntersville

  • The city will be displaying a beautiful fireworks show over Lake Guntersville. The show begins at 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fore more information call 256-571-7560 or visit the website.

Greenville

  • The city of Greenville is holding a 'Celebrate America Fireworks Show! The gates at Tiger Stadium will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 9 p.m. For more information call 334-382-2647 or visit this website.

Huntsville

  • Stars and Stripes Forever: Activities include inflatables, games, food trucks and live entertainment. The event will begin at 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. ending with a fireworks display. FREE. For more information call 256-772-9300 or visit the website
  • The Village of Providence 4th of July Fireworks & Celebration: There will be free music in the park and one of North Alabama’s largest free fireworks shows. The event will begin at 6 p.m. For more information call 256-704-3333 or visit the website
  • Celebration at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center: Activities are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the fireworks will be displayed at 9 p.m. Admission charged, 12 and younger are FREE. For more information call 256-837-3400 or visit the website

Montgomery

  • The Independence Day Celebration with MAX Fireworks will begin around 6:05 p.m. For more information call 334-323-225 or visit the website

Mobile

  • Battleship Memorial Park. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy Mobile Pops concert at 7 p.m. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Festival parking opens at 5 p.m. Parking Fee. For more information call 251-433-2703  or visit the website.
  • Fireworks on the Fantail: Fundraising event for Battleship Memorial Park. There will be food, drinks, music, and an ice cream bar. Tickets are $25 - $50. For more information call 251-433-2703 or visit the website.

Montevallo

  • Celebrate Independence Day 1776! See the stories of America’s foundation told. There will be games, music, food and fireworks. The event begins at 11 a.m. and continues with fireworks. Veterans and military are FREE. $5 for 5 years old and older. For more information visit the website

Pike Road

  • Pike Road Fourth of July Parade. The Pike Road Community Club will host a parade that will go through the historic district located along Pike Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the parade will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be ribbons awarded in six categories. The event is FREE. For more information call 334-221-7948
  • Summer Fest at The Waters will be full of food vendors, live music by the Shouting Stones and fireworks. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the display will being at dark. Event is FREE, but parking is $10. For more information call 334-272-9883 or visit the website

Prattville

  • The theme of this year's Independence Day parade is "Salute to Public Safety Personnel." All current and retired Prattville Fire Department and local Volunteer Fire Department firefighters will be honored as Grand Marshals. The parade will begin at 9 a.m.
  • Annual Lion's Club BBQ and Camp Stew Sale Pratt Park. There will be music, a child fun area and arts and crafts. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. FREE admission.
  • Cardboard Bot Races. The boat racing is open to all ages and will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. Teams of two people will be creating their boats out of cardboard and trophies will be awarded. 
  • The Prattville Fire Department will have a Life Safety Trailer in Pratt Park for safety training and education. This includes safety tips and hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • The Fireworks presentation will be at Stanley-Jensen Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. with a concert by the band CREATIVITY. Fireworks begin at dark and admission is FREE. For more information about any of the events about call 334-595-0800 or visit the website

Talladega

  • Fourth of July Fireworks. The city of Talladega will be displaying a fireworks show at Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 256-362-8186 or visit the website

Wetumpka

  • Celebration: Fireworks will be shot across from Gold Star Park. There will be a performance by Wishbone beginning at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9 p.m. For more information call 334-567-5147 or visit the website

