Salmonella outbreak prompts nationwide warning targeting children

It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.

It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.

More than 3 percent of Americans age 12 and older said they'd used chewing tobacco or snuff in the past month, according to a recent federal government report.

More than 3 percent of Americans age 12 and older said they'd used chewing tobacco or snuff in the past month, according to a recent federal government report.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.

When it comes to stomach discomfort during exercise, forget that old adage "no pain, no gain." New research suggests that excessive strenuous exercise may lead to gut damage.

When it comes to stomach discomfort during exercise, forget that old adage "no pain, no gain." New research suggests that excessive strenuous exercise may lead to gut damage.

High-intensity exercise may be bad for the bowels

High-intensity exercise may be bad for the bowels

Preventable deaths spike during the summer in the United States. But, following some simple safety measures can reduce accidents, the National Safety Council says.

Preventable deaths spike during the summer in the United States. But, following some simple safety measures can reduce accidents, the National Safety Council says.

Close to 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. According to the CDC, of those infected more than a third are children.

With the nationwide salmonella outbreak, the CDC reports most patients had been in contact with live poultry the week before falling ill. Since most of the victims are children, experts are warning against cuddling or kissing chickens.

"Salmonella is a bacteria that when exposed, someone gets exposed to it because gasterinerized, which is vomiting, nausea diahrrea."," said Dr. John Digiglia.

Most people infected with salmonella develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection and infections generally last four to seven days.

If an infection lasts longer than that, or you’re experiencing severe stomach cramps or signs of dehydration, see a doctor. Experts say IV fluids might be needed or antibiotics if the bacteria gets into the bloodstream.

"Usually it's not treated with antibiotics except in severe cases and in people that are immuno-compromised or their immune system doesn't work as well may need to be treated with antibiotics." Digiglia said.

Experts advise children younger than five-years-old should not handle live birds without adult supervision.

At least eight different outbreaks in 47 states are being investigated by the CDC.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.