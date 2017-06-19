Salmonella outbreak prompts nationwide warning targeting children

Preventable deaths spike during the summer in the United States. But, following some simple safety measures can reduce accidents, the National Safety Council says.More >>
When it comes to stomach discomfort during exercise, forget that old adage "no pain, no gain." New research suggests that excessive strenuous exercise may lead to gut damage.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.
More than 3 percent of Americans age 12 and older said they'd used chewing tobacco or snuff in the past month, according to a recent federal government report.
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.
According to the CDC, of those infected more than a third are children.
A new study found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.
Jackson Hospital will be the first hospital in the River Region to use the Tru-D SmartUVC germ-killing robot.
Have you struggled with weight loss? Good news, you're not alone.
In an ongoing effort to improve access, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has extended hours into the weekend at several facilities for primary care appointments.
From appointment wait times to provider shortages and trust issues, the woman at the helm of all the Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities throughout Central Alabama is addressing the changes being made throughout the system.
Coosa County residents are still feeling sick over the fact their county health department closed 9 months ago.
A new study indicates that Americans are consuming less salt.
What are the symptoms of dry drowning?
