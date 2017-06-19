Salmonella outbreak prompts nationwide warning targeting childre - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Salmonella outbreak prompts nationwide warning targeting children

A microscopic view of salmonella. (Source: Pixabay images) A microscopic view of salmonella. (Source: Pixabay images)
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
Close to 400 people have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard chickens. According to the CDC, of those infected more than a third are children.

With the nationwide salmonella outbreak, the CDC reports most patients had been in contact with live poultry the week before falling ill. Since most of the victims are children, experts are warning against cuddling or kissing chickens.

"Salmonella is a bacteria that when exposed, someone gets exposed to it because gasterinerized, which is vomiting, nausea diahrrea."," said Dr. John Digiglia.

Most people infected with salmonella develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection and infections generally last four to seven days.

If an infection lasts longer than that, or you’re experiencing severe stomach cramps or signs of dehydration, see a doctor. Experts say IV fluids might be needed or antibiotics if the bacteria gets into the bloodstream.

"Usually it's not treated with antibiotics except in severe cases and in people that are immuno-compromised or their immune system doesn't work as well may need to be treated with antibiotics." Digiglia said.

Experts advise children younger than five-years-old should not handle live birds without adult supervision.

At least eight different outbreaks in 47 states are being investigated by the CDC. 

