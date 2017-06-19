Jeremy Arthur announces run for House District 88 seat

Jeremy Arthur announced Monday he will seek the Alabama House of Representative District 88 seat, representing portions of Autauga and Elmore counties.

“As a 5th generation Alabamian, I’m proud to call Alabama and District 88 home. My neighbors and friends in District 88, and throughout the River Region, have given me so much. I want to repay their trust and will serve with integrity, dedication, and principled leadership,” Arthur says.

Arthur led the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce for a decade prior to serving as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama in 2012. He currently serves on the boards of directors for the Prattville YMCA, the Prattville-Autauga Character Coalition, the Prattville Creative and Performing Arts Council, the Autauga County Children’s Policy Council, and the Autauga Education Foundation, among others.

Statewide, Arthur serves as president of the Voices for Alabama’s Children Board of Directors, serves on the Executive Committee of the Main Street Alabama Board of Directors, the Alabama School Readiness Task Force, the Business Education Alliance, and the Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Arthur has also served as a member of several national organizations, including the board of directors of the Auburn University Alumni Association. He served as chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Institute for Organization Management (Southeast).

"I admire, respect, and appreciate the citizens of District 88,” Arthur said. “I uniquely understand the needs facing our local area. I will work hard to guarantee that Autauga and Elmore counties have what they need to continue to lead, grow, and succeed.”

Current House District 88 Representative Paul Beckman announced in May he would seek election as Autauga County Probate Judge.

