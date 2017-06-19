Victims in 2 weekend Montgomery homicides identified

Victims in two different weekend homicides have been identified by the Montgomery Police Department.

The first victim, Deunte Rogers, 23, was killed in a shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 500 block of East South Boulevard. No arrests have been made in connection to his death.

The second victim, Jeremy Allen, 28, was shot and killed just after midnight Monday in the 5800 block of Eagle Circle. He died at Baptist Medical Center South shortly after being transported for treatment. No arrests have been made in his case, either.

These are the 18th and 19th homicides of 2017 for the city of Montgomery.

Anyone with information of these fatal shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.