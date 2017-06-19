2 charged with burglary, sexual assault in Dothan

Two Dothan men are facing charges after police say they broke into homes and sexually assaulted a juvenile victim.

According to Dothan investigators, Quderius Robinson, 22, and Elijha Martin, 24, have each been charged with two counts of Burglary first degree and one count of rape first degree and one count of sodomy first degree.

The charges are related to an investigation that began on Thursday. Investigators say, Robinson and Martin, armed with a handgun, broke into an occupied residence in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue. During the burglary, the resident was assaulted.

Later on while still armed, Martin and Robinson broke into a residence in the 1200 block of Robbins Street. Both Martin and Robinson sexually assaulted a female juvenile inside the residence, investigators say.

The victim of the sexual assault was treated for injuries but because of her age, her name is not being released.

Robinson and Martin were taken into custody the following morning. They were taken to the Houston County Jail under no bond.

