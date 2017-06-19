Volunteers needed this week for United Way Day of Action

The United Way is seeking volunteers to help children develop a love of reading this summer.

The River Region United Way is joining forces with E.T. Davis Elementary School for their Summer Reading Camp this week.

“We are excited to partner with Montgomery Public Schools on a project that will help instill a love of reading early in the lives of children,” said Ann Cooper, vice president of Community Impact at the River Region United Way.

Wednesday is the United Way's annual Day of Action.

The United Way is recruiting volunteers to assist school staff with children’s activities throughout the entire camp. These activities include scavenger hunts, character parades where children can wear costumes, timed readings, storytelling, craft projects and “Book BINGO.”

They are extremely short on volunteers. There are 13 90-minute volunteer shifts available between 8 a.m. and noon each day. Thirty volunteers are needed for each shift, and volunteers can sign up for a single shift or as many shifts as they would like.

To sign up to be a volunteer, just visit this website.

Many of the children served in this program are from low income families that don’t have opportunities to strengthen their reading skills, which stifles their education.

There are three main goals of Day of Action:

To foster opportunities for these children to learn to love to read early

To foster parent/child interaction and parental involvement by encouraging parents to read with their children

To improve reading retention for K-5 students returning to school after summer break

To register to volunteer, or for more information, visit this website or call Ann Cooper at (334) 323-2504.

To Give, Advocate or Volunteer for the River Region United Way, visit this website or call 334-264-7318.

