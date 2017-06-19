Convicted murderer among suspects shot, killed during armed robbery

An Enterprise man continues to recover after he was wounded during an armed robbery in Montgomery, during which he managed to turn the tables on his attackers.

Both suspects, Nicktavus Pringle and Ronald Cargill, were fatally shot during the incident at an apartment complex off of Troy Highway.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says Pringle should never have been out of jail as he was previously convicted of murder, although that conviction was set aside and he was waiting for a new trial.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery police responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way, the Pavilion Apartments, in reference to several people who had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found two men who had sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment. Their injuries proved fatal, and both were later pronounced dead.

Shortly after responding to Park Towne Way MPD patrol responded to a separate report of a person shot in the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road. There, they located a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

MPD found that all three men were shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. The department is conducting an ongoing death investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made, and no additional details are available at this time,” an MPD spokeswoman said in a press release.

The victim, who has not been identified, continues to recover. Officials say he is from Enterprise and was visiting Montgomery the night he was attacked and injured and fired back at the two suspects, killing them.

According to court documents, Nicktavus Pringle was arrested and charged with murder in the October 2013 shooting death of his cousin, Demarcus Pringle. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Chatham Place and was the result of a verbal altercation between the cousins, which escalated.

Nicktavus Pringle was tried for the murder and convicted on Feb. 16, 2016. On June 1, 2016, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On July 1, 2016, he filed a motion for a new trial based on claims of juror misconduct.

The defense said one of the jurors did not acknowledge her friendship with one of the witnesses for the state, who was never called to testify. It was brought to the court’s attention that the juror and witness were friends on Facebook.

The state responded to the motion, saying the juror denied any relationship with the witness and said that while he was her “Facebook” friend, she had more than 1800 “friends,” many of which she does not know personally and whose names she would not recognize.

Ultimately, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin sided with Nicktavus Pringle and granted his motion for a new trial in September of 2016.

Judge Griffin, in his order, said that the juror “willingly omitted her friendship” with the witness and that she lied under oath when questioned about it, impeding Pringle’s right to a fair trial by a panel of impartial jurors.

In October of 2016, the judge granted Pringle’s motion for a bond in the case, setting it at $75,000. Pringle made bond and was out of jail as he awaited his new trial.

“He was tried for a murder and was convicted of that murder and then that conviction was set aside. Once the conviction was set aside, the judge gave him a $75,000 bail amount which was the original amount of his bail from 2013,” Bailey said.

Court documents filed Monday state that on Thursday Pringle “was killed while participating in an armed robbery.”

The state filed a motion to nolle prosse because due to Pringle’s death, they can no longer prosecute the offense.

When Daryl Bailey became district attorney, he started advocating for higher bails for violent crimes, especially in murder cases. In 2015, he petitioned the Alabama Supreme Court to raise the bail amount and the petition was granted. The bail amount is now up to $150,000.

“That at least keeps up with inflation. I believe that bail amounts should be at least $150,000 for a murder case,” Bailey said. “Mr. Pringle was out on bond on a murder charge and that is why I've been pushing for increased bail amounts for these kinds of offenders. In my opinion, he shouldn't have been out. We've got to increase these bail amounts on these murderers. They're a danger to others and as you saw in this case, they're a danger to themselves.”

According to Bailey, bail amounts had not been raised in more than 20 years. The purpose of bail, he said, is to ensure that a defendant returns to court and for public safety.

“This could have ended in the murder of an innocent life. Instead, it ended in his death,” Bailey said, referring to Nicktavus Pringle. “But still, we have a victim, who by all accounts was an innocent victim, whose life will be forever changed by this incident.”

The shooting at Park Towne Way was one of three deadly shootings over the course of four days in Montgomery.

Deunte Rogers, 23, and Jeremy Allen, 28, both of Montgomery, were killed in separate homicides over the weekend.

On Sunday, shortly after midnight, Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the 500 block of East South Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. There, they located an adult male, Rogers, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next morning, Monday, shortly after midnight, Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the 5800 block of Eagle Circle in reference to a subject shot. There, they located an adult male, Allen, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead later at Baptist Medical Center South.

“No additional information is available for release in connection with these two ongoing investigations,” MPD said in a press release.

