Convicted murderer among suspects shot, killed during armed robbery

Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.More >>
We have already had more than our fair share of rain, and unfortunately, it seems that we will continue in a very wet pattern through the upcoming week.More >>
An Enterprise man continues to recover after he was wounded during an armed robbery in Montgomery, during which he managed to turn the tables on his attackers. Both suspects were fatally shot during the incident at an apartment complex off of Troy Highway. One of the suspects was previously convicted of murder, but awaiting a new trial.More >>
WSFA 12 News took home 6 awards at the Associated Press awards, according to the Alabama Associated Press Broadcasters Association.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>