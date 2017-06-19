Multiple Enterprise homeowners report doors kicked in

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a series of reports of criminal mischief that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Homeowners living on Alberta Street, Timberlake Drive and Cedar Drive reported having exterior doors kicked in. There were no signs of entry at the homes, and no property was reported stolen.

Police have yet to determine if there are one or more suspects involved. Enterprise PD also said that the suspect or suspects may be driving a dark green or blue truck.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding these reports to contact the Enterprise PD at 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at the Enterprise Police Department website.

