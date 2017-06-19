Tuskegee University brings in two new board of trustee members

Tuskegee University announced Friday via Twitter that it has elected two new members to its board of trustees.

Tamika Tremaglio and Dr. Arthur Tipton were selected to serve the college, with Tremaglio serving through March 2020, and Tipton serving through June 2021.

They will work alongside 23 other board members as the university's governing body.

"Tamika and Art will be wonderful additions to the Board of Trustees," said John E. Page, chairman of the board. "Respectively, they bring a wealth of knowledge in fiscal management and research innovation – two areas that I believe will enhance the university's operations and entrepreneurialism."

Tremaglio has most recently worked with Deloitte, which is an international brand under which firms work to provide financial services to their clients. As part of the organization, Tremaglio worked with clients on a number of levels, helping them with their finances, economics and forensic investigations.

Tremaglio also works on a number of boards, including the Women's National Basketball Players Foundation, National Aquarium Baltimore, University of Maryland School of Law and the National Bar Association. She has a law degree from Maryland, a bachelors in business administration from Mount St. Mary's University, and an MBA from the University of Baltimore.

She will be working alongside Tipton, whose time with the board has been extended by the state following his completion of former trustee Andy Hornsby's term.

Tipton is the president and CEO of Southern Research, a non-profit firm based in Birmingham that works in engineering and energy, as well as drug discovery and development. He has a doctorate in polymer science and engineering from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and a bachelor of science in chemistry from Spring Hill College.

Tipton has 42 issued patents in the U.S., 30 published U.S. patent applications, and more than 70 presentations and publications.

