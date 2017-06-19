Josh: Very wet week ahead, watching the Gulf

We have already had more than our fair share of rain, and unfortunately, it seems that we will continue in a very wet pattern through the upcoming week. The combination of a stalled front and a tropical system to our south will mean multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms.

A widespread 2-5" of rainfall is likely across the southern half of Alabama this week, with isolated amounts in excess of 5" possible over the far southern counties.

DAY BY DAY: Frankly, each day will be about the same this week. Expect a thick blanket of clouds most of the time, a few brief intervals of sunshine and numerous areas of rain and storms. The exact coverage of rain will vary slightly from day to day, but the general idea is a 50-70% coverage of rain each day. And, because of the very high moisture levels in the atmosphere, the rain will not be limited to afternoon. Wet weather is a good bet morning, noon and night.

With the clouds and rain around, it won't be all that hot. Highs each day will stay in the low to mid 80s through Friday, with lower 90s returning by the weekend.

ALL EYES LOOKING SOUTH: A cluster of storms over the southern Gulf of Mexico is slowly becoming better organized, and will likely become a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. While it's still early and subject to change, computer model guidance suggests that this feature will slowly head north, in the direction of Texas or Louisiana, through the week.



Excessive wind shear will likely keep this system from intensifying into a hurricane.

Farther west, Tropical Storm Bret has formed off the coast of Central America - it will not threaten the United States.

