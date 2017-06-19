2 Montgomery robbery suspects arrested after crashing into church

The Montgomery Police Department arrested two female robbery suspects Monday after the suspects' vehicle crashed into a church.

MPD took the suspects into custody at around 4:15 p.m. following a robbery of a person in the 2500 block of Berryhill Road, which is in the Eastchase area. Police didn't give an exact location.

MPD officers tried to the pull the suspects' vehicle over, but it refused to stop.

The vehicle crashed into Covenant Presbyterian Church on Arden Road.

The crash caused minor damage to the church, and there were no injuries. The suspects were arrested on the scene, and charges are pending.

