Suspect wanted in connection to phone store burglaries in 5 cities

A Crimestoppers alert has been issued for a suspect who investigators believe is connected to burglaries in five cities in central and south Alabama.

The burglaries are nearly identical in each city. Surveillance from the Verizon store on Highway 231 in Troy Friday night shows the suspect throwing a large rock through the glass door. It takes him two tries, but he is able to break the door and get into the store.

Investigators say this burglary is almost identical to four others in Greenville, Montgomery, Prattville, and Ozark. They believe another person is driving a small four-door gray getaway car.

There is a $1000 reward being offered.

