Revitalization underway at busy Montgomery intersection

The City of Montgomery has begun a revitalization of the area around the intersection of the Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road.

The city has begun demolitions on the old Flip's Uptown Grill restaurant, which has been closed since January 2014 due to an arson a few months prior. The demolition will be part of a road project for the area.

In addition to the removal of the old restaurant, a new park is also in the works nearby. It will be constructed where the old Screws Armory was located on Atlanta Highway.

According to District 1 City Councilman Richard Bollinger, these projects have been in the works for awhile.

"This is a three to five-year plan right here," Bollinger said. "The plans are actually already done. So as it's worked in to the budget, we'll see this widening and realignment come in here. [It] should make for a safer intersection."

A gas station, car wash and shopping strip have all opened in the area in the past year.

