Autauga County church suffers heavy damage after Sunday's floods

Autauga Creek turned into a raging river for a few hours Sunday morning, and drone footage captured the full picture of how swollen the creek became.

Late Monday afternoon, Autauga County road crews repaired County Road 66 near Boone's Chapel, and it's now open for traffic.

However, a few miles away on County Road 29, the New Jericho Missionary Baptist Church didn't have a prayer. A day after the storm, water was still standing in the fellowship hall, where we found parishioners doing their best to clean up the mess.

The church has flooded before but nothing like this, as the entire floor was under water. The currents were so strong that they carried a heavy trash dumpster 25 feet away from its original spot.

"The damage is messed up real bad in there now," said church board president Johnnie Jackson. "We just had fixed it and fixed it the first of the year and now back again."

The rain came down with such force that the shoulder of County Road 59 was washed away, exposing the drainage pipes normally covered by dirt. County Road 59 and Alternate 59 in Pine Level will be closed for the rest of the week at least.

"When you hear those reports of eight or nine inches of rain, you believe it," said Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett.

By Monday afternoon, Autauga Creek still had not returned to its normal levels, but was visibly much lower than what it was. What troubles church members now is the fact that more rain may be on the way.

According to Jackson, that's the last thing the church needs right now.

"I say three feet in some places, four in some places in the back, back there," Jackson said.

For these folks, it was flooding one day and gone the next, leaving behind one soggy mess.

