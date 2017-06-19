Man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting death

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.

The Montgomery Police Department charged Frank Pollard Jr., 38, with the murder of Deunte Rogers Monday afternoon after he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Pollard is being held under a $150,000 bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Rogers, 23, was killed in a shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 500 block of East South Boulevard.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Rogers and a subject known to him. Further investigation identified Pollard as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

