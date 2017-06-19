City of Wetumpka approves new Sunday liquor sales ordinance

Two years after approving the sale of liquor on Sunday in restaurants, hotels and nightclubs, the City of Wetumpka has approved Sunday liquor sales for off premises consumption.

In 2015, Millbrook and Wetumpka approved limited Sunday liquor sales. On Monday night they approved the sales of liquor on Sundays for people who can take it with them. One advantage will be the added tax revenue for the city.

"I think it's going to be an asset for us in the long run on a tax basis," said Jerry Willis, mayor of Wetumpka. "So it's a convenience, restaurants will like it. Retail will like it and we hope that the citizens approve of this and will accept it and we'll move forward with it."

Mayor Willis says this new ordinance will take affect on Aug. 1.

This year, the Alabama Legislature passed 15 bills that cleared the way for Sunday alcohol sales in specific counties, cities and towns.

