Residents clean up after flooding, prepare for more rain

A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
Residents in a number of neighborhoods around Montgomery found themselves dealing with flood damage Sunday.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.More >>
Two years after approving the sale of liquor on Sunday in restaurants, hotels and nightclubs, the City of Wetumpka has approved Sunday liquor sales for off premises consumption.More >>
Democrats say they'll begin using procedural moves to slow the Senate's work to protest how Republicans are drafting their health care overhaul behind closed doors.More >>
