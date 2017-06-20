2 women charged in Montgomery robbery, police chase

Montgomery Police have identified two suspects who were taken into custody after a robbery and police chase.

Capt. Regina Duckett confirmed Tuesday the two women are Precious Kristina Goldsmith, 21, and Monica Shonta Fuller, 25. Both women are facing a charge of robbery second-degree. Goldsmith is also facing a charge of attempting to elude.

The charges are related to a robbery that took place on Monday around 4:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Berryhill Road, which is located near Eastchase. Duckett says officers tried to the pull the suspects' vehicle over, but it refused to stop.

The vehicle later crashed into a church on Arden Road, causing minor damage.

