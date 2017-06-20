Amanda: More rain on the way...

Another day, more rain... seems like a broken record won't stop playing over and over again here in Alabama. If you thought we had too much rain before, then you might not be too excited about the forecast ahead; we could see even more showers, which would rack up those rain totals for the month of June even more as tropical moisture helps fuel widespread intervals of showers and storms throughout the rest of the week.

Today: More rain, widespread at times, will continue to fall across central and southern portions of Alabama. When we do get a break from the showers, our Tuesday will still stay overcast and mild because many towns will not be seeing any sunshine... highs struggle to climb out of the 70s, but I think most spots do find their way into the low 80s. Although that is a bit cooler than the low 90s we saw yesterday, don't expect it to feel like a big cool down; with dewpoints remaining elevated in the 70s, we remain muggy through the entire afternoon and evening.

"Potential" Tropical Cyclone Three: Just by looking at radar this morning, it is easy to see that lower Alabama is already seeing the first signs of what is Invest 93-L, AKA almost Tropical Storm Cindy, or best known right now as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three. The rain shield associated with this broad spinning low pressure system is impressive, the northern fringe of which is lifting through our southern counties early this morning. It will continue to produce light/moderate rain through the morning, but as the day progresses both coverage and intensity will likely begin to rise. Combine this system with the stalled our frontal boundary from yesterday that sitting over the I-85/US-80 area, and you have the opportunity for even more showers and storms to pop up on radar over parts of central Alabama.

By tomorrow, whatever is left over from the previously mentioned front will start to interact more with the tropical moisture in the Gulf... this will only help to enhance coverage of rain throughout our region. Numerous showers and storms are expected both on Wednesday and Thursday as center of circulation for this potential cyclone makes landfall off towards the west near the Texas and Louisiana border. Most storms likely will have more bark and than bite, but the possibility for seeing some low-end severe weather cannot be completely ruled out. We will keep an eye on the amount of instability in the atmosphere... although it is not impressive by any means, it doesn't mean it's not enough to produce some wind damage or even an isolated tornado. We'll be watching and updating y'all for sure.

