FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy brings heavy rain

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

HERE COMES CINDY: Tropical Storm Cindy officially formed in the central Gulf of Mexico earlier Tuesday; the newly minted tropical storm will slowly push northwest, eventually making landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border early Thursday morning.

Here are the impacts we expect:

RAIN: Generally speaking, we expect 2-5" of rainfall across the area through Thursday evening, with some amounts in excess of 5" possible, especially in the southwestern counties. Because of this rain and our already wet ground, some flooding is possible.

WIND: The core of wind with Cindy will stay west of Alabama; we do not expect any significant or damaging wind from this storm. Just a breezy couple of days.

TORNADOES: The main risk of tornadoes also stays west of here, but we will mention a small, non-zero tornado risk, mainly west of I-65.

BEACH BOUND? If you are heading to the beach, Wednesday and Thursday will be miserable days with rain, flooding, rough surf, and a chance of isolated tornadoes. The weather will improve quickly, though, and by Friday and the weekend, a typical mix of sun, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms will return to the Alabama and Florida beaches.

WEEKEND PREVIEW: The tropical storm is out of our way by the weekend; Saturday and Sunday will feature a classic Summer recipe of heat, humidity and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs both weekend days will top out near 90 degrees, with a 30-40% coverage of rain.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.