FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf

Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.

Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.

It's official! What was Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is now a named Tropical Storm. As of 1 p.m., the newest update from the National Hurricane Center has Cindy as a low-end Tropical system with sustained wind speeds of 45 mph.

Visible satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that the circulation of Cindy has now become more organized when compared to 24 hours ago, but it is still lacking a well-defined center. Central pressure has fallen a bit, which is showing signs of some strengthening.

The only limitations to Cindy from becoming strong as it travels through the Gulf is the amount of stronger vertical shear in the atmosphere. Because of that, the primary hazard from this disturbance is expected to be heavy rainfall over portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast. Alabama could be in for a wet next couple of days with gusty winds and flooding a likely concern. Isolated severe weather can not be ruled out as well.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.