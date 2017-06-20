AL agencies receive $950,000 to lower energy costs for low-income residents

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded sixteen counties, including Montgomery, with grants totaling over $900,000 to assist low-income and elderly Alabama Residents.

“I am pleased that with these grants we will help permanently lower the energy bills for our most vulnerable residents by making energy-efficiency improvements to their homes, freeing up funds in their budget for other essentials like medication and food,” said Ivey.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy. The grants support Alabama's Weatherization Assistance Program where an energy audit is performed to help determine the most cost-efficient measures.

Common improvements to the home are extra insulation, sealing air leaks, repairs to air conditioning units, and replacing light bulbs with fluorescents, according to ADECA.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said, “Through the Weatherization Assistance Program and ADECA’s partnerships with our state’s Community Action Agencies, Governor Ivey is getting aid to as many elderly, disabled and underserved residents as possible during these hot summer months.”

Below is a list of grants for counties across central and south Alabama:

$42,923 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Lee, Macon and Russell)

$25,607 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa)

$60,755 to Community Action Agency of Central Alabama (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Perry and Shelby)

$17,279 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee)

$86,939 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington)

$51,768 to Montgomery County Commission (Montgomery)

$102,793 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike)

$68,770 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)

