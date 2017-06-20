The numbers might surprise you: More than 90,000 people in Alabama over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s.

Across the country, there are over five million Americans living with this disease. That number is expected to jump to 16 million by the year 2050. It’s the 6th leading cause of death in the state of Alabama.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

“Alzheimer’s is not normal aging,” said Heather Goggin with the River Region Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “It’s more than just memory loss. It’s a physiological and neurological condition, brain shrinkage, cells dying, things like that. It’s not just a normal part of getting older.”

One way folks are raising awareness this month is by wearing or displaying the color purple. A lot of famous buildings in the state have been lit up purple and plenty of people are wearing purple to raise awareness about this deadly disease. You can also join in something tomorrow called, “The Longest Day.”

"People can choose an activity they want to do and spend the day honoring the loved ones and people with Alzheimer's while raising funds,” Goggin said.

Also tomorrow, the Alzheimer’s Association is asking the media to wear purple to raise awareness. So you may see a little more purple on the WSFA 12 News team Thursday. You can also take part in the River Region Walk to end Alzheimer’s which is coming up in April.

You can get registration info on this website.

For more facts and figures about Alzheimer’s in the U.S. check out this website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.