Several Gulf Coast beaches close water to swimmers

Officials along the Gulf Coast have closed water to the public ahead of the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy.

According to city websites, Alabama beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are closed. Several popular Florida beaches have also posted double red flags and are closed including, South Walton. Fort Walton, Destin and Panama City Beach.

These areas are expected to see high surf and strong currents over the next few days.

When double red flags are displayed, the water is closed to the public and people entering the water could be arrested, according to the Bay County, Florida, Sheriff's Office.

Below is a video explaining the flag warning system:

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.