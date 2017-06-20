Several Gulf Coast beaches close water to swimmers

He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.More >>
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.More >>
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
Officials along the Gulf Coast have closed water to the public ahead of the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The numbers might surprise you. More than 90,000 people in Alabama over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s.More >>
A death investigation has been opened by the Montgomery Police Department after a man died of a gunshot wound Monday night.More >>
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is releasing photos of an unidentified woman who is considered a "person of interest" in a Lowndes County armed robbery investigation.More >>
We are learning more about the events surrounding the arrest of two women who were charged after a robbery and police chase in Montgomery.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.More >>
According to the National Alcoholic Beverage Control Association, Alabama is one of 17 states with a government agency dedicated to managing liquor sales.More >>
