Death investigation opened after gunshot victim dies in Montgomery

The victim died of a gunshot wound at Baptist South Hospital. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

A death investigation has been opened by the Montgomery Police Department after a man died of a gunshot wound Monday night.

Details on the investigation are limited, but police said the unnamed man was brought to Baptist Medical Center South by a private citizen.

The death is the fifth involving shootings that Montgomery has opened investigations on in the last week.

On Thursday, two suspects in an armed robbery were shot and killed at an apartment complex off Troy Highway. The victim was wounded.

On Sunday morning a man was shot and killed on the East South Boulevard. An arrest has been made in that case.

On Monday morning a man was shot and killed on Eagle Circle.

Authorities have not yet determined from where the victim in the latest shooting happened, nor are there any identified suspects or motive.

