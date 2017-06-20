1 arrested, 3 sought in Lowndesboro armed robbery, shooting

New details are being released regarding a June 12 armed robbery and shooting at a Lowndes County gas station that left an employee seriously injured.

The shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Hwy. 21 in Lowndesboro. The victim remains in critical condition more than a week later.

Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office confirmed one suspect, Dorther Alexander Rogers, is in custody, while three others are being sought. Rogers is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held at the county jail.

Earlier Tuesday, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation released photos of an unidentified woman they consider a "person of interest" in the case, as well as a photo of an SUV. The woman is wanted for questioning.

Investigator Jeremy Marvin with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said, in addition to the unidentified woman, two male suspects seen on surveillance video are also being sought. Video or still images from that surveillance tape have not been released.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and SBI investigators are asking the public for help. Anyone with info should contact SBI at 334-242-1142 or the ALEA Central Communications at 334-270-1122. Anonymous tips can be left on the SBI Crime Tip Line at 800-392-8011.

