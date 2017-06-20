'Person of interest' sought in Lowndesboro armed robbery; Victim remains critical

Shooting on June 12 at Lowndesboro gas station left an employee in critical condition. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is releasing photos of an unidentified woman who is considered a "person of interest" in the armed robbery and shooting of an employee at a gas station in Lowndes County.

The shooting happened on June 12 at the Marathon gas station on U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Hwy. 21. The victim remains in critical condition.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and SBI investigators are asking the public for help identifying the woman and her location. She's wanted for questioning.

Anyone with info should contact SBI at 334-242-1142 or the ALEA Central Communications at 334-270-1122. Anonymous tips can be left on the SBI Crime Tip Line at 800-392-8011.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.