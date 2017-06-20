Victim critically injured in armed robbery identified; 1 arrested, multiple others sought

Sameer Patel, 24, is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery. (Source: Patel family)

New details are being released regarding a June 12 armed robbery and shooting at a Lowndes County gas station that left an employee seriously injured.

The shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on U.S. Highway 80 and Alabama Hwy. 21 in Lowndesboro. The victim remains in critical condition at UAB Hospital more than a week later.

According to his uncle and co-worker, Sanjay Patel, he was a manager at the story and is loved by his community.

“Samir is always nice to everyone, and he builds good relationships,” Patel said. “Everyone loved him, and everybody misses him. A couple of guys called me and said they are praying for him at their church. Our relatives in India are also praying.”

Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office confirmed one suspect, Dorther Alexander Rogers, is in custody, while three others are being sought. Rogers is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held at the county jail.

According to Patel, Rogers was employed at the station but had been suspended a week prior to the robbery and shooting.

Investigator Jeremy Marvin with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said, in addition to the unidentified woman, two male suspects seen on surveillance video are also being sought. Video or still images from that surveillance tape have not been released.

The victim’s family members started a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses. Employees at the story are also collecting donations for Patel’s mother, who they said flew in from India to be with him in Birmingham.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and SBI investigators are asking the public for help. Anyone with info should contact SBI at 334-242-1142 or the ALEA Central Communications at 334-270-1122. Anonymous tips can be left on the SBI Crime Tip Line at 800-392-8011.

