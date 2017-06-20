Rifles stolen through wall of Montgomery hair salon

He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
New details are being released regarding a June 12 armed robbery and shooting at a Lowndes County gas station that left an employee seriously injured.More >>
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.More >>
Montgomery Public School summer classes have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday, according to MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Federal officials are looking into a Montgomery burglary after someone broke into a gun store through the walls of a neighboring business and took several rifles.More >>
Outspoken Alabama state Auditor Jim Zeigler is eyeing a possible office move at the state Capitol, one with considerably more power, not to mention armed Alabama State Troopers at the door.More >>
It's official! What was Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is now a named Tropical Storm.More >>
The elephant that was standing beside the calf begins to pace back and forth along the edge of the water, as the young one struggles. Another rushes over to help.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.More >>
