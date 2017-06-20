Local foundation receives grant to help reduce child abuse

The Gift of Life Foundation announced Tuesday that it has received a major grant to help reduce child abuse and neglect in Montgomery County.

The $95,000 award came courtesy of the Children's Trust Fund of Alabama, and will go towards GOL's Nurse Family Partnership Program. The program is designed to connect first-time mothers with a registered nurse who will help educate and empower them in an effort to reduce certain factors that can lead to child abuse or neglect.

"We are pleased to have received the grant from the Children's Trust Fund of Alabama and to have the opportunity to partner with their efforts to protect Alabama's children," said GOL Executive Director Cheryl Davis. "Research tells us that too many babies in Montgomery County are born too early, into poverty or are impacted by violence. These are contributing factors to the high rate of infant mortality, child abuse and neglect that we are seeing in our community."

Davis said that the grant will fund two nurse home visitors who will work with clients in their home for two and a half years.

According to the 2016 Alabama Kids Count book, 7.3 out of every 1,000 Montgomery kids showed signs of abuse or neglect. Those numbers are what have shown Davis the need for home visiting programs that will help at-risk children and their families.

