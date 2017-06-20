CLOSURES: Weather prompts summer program, daycare closures

Some summer classes and programs, as well as daycares, have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday ahead of potentially severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Montgomery Public Schools Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter says the threat of severe weather and the statewide State of Emergency declaration prompted the cancellation of MPS summer classes. Salter also said there will be no summer feeding programs at schools on Wednesday or Thursday.

Salter says Friday programs will continue as scheduled unless circumstances change. Summer school staff should not report to work on Wednesday or Thursday, but the regular school staff and Central Office staff should come in as usual.

Montessori Academy in will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Lowndes County summer programs canceled are the 21st Century Camp, Summer Food Service, and Credit Recovery. The programs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Children's Learning Center at First Baptist Montgomery will be closed Wednesday, though Vacation Bible School is ongoing.

Word of Life Daycare and Childcare and summer feeding program will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Second Chance Foundation will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Care By Faith Childcare Academy in Montgomery will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday.

EastChase Sounds of Summer concert canceled for Thursday night.

