MPS summer classes canceled Wednesday, Thursday ahead of severe weather

Montgomery Public School summer classes have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday, according to MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter.

Salter says the threat of severe weather and the statewide State of Emergency declaration prompted the cancellation. Salter also said there will be no summer feeding programs at schools on Wednesday or Thursday.

Salter says Friday programs will continue as scheduled unless circumstances change. Summer school staff should not report to work on Wednesday or Thursday, but the regular school staff and Central Office staff should come in as usual.

