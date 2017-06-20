Summer classes and programs canceled Wednesday, Thursday ahead of severe weather

Some summer classes and programs have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter says the threat of severe weather and the statewide State of Emergency declaration prompted the cancellation of MPS classes. Salter also said there will be no summer feeding programs at schools on Wednesday or Thursday.

Salter says Friday programs will continue as scheduled unless circumstances change. Summer school staff should not report to work on Wednesday or Thursday, but the regular school staff and Central Office staff should come in as usual.

Montessori Academy in will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Lowndes County summer programs canceled are the 21st Century Camp, Summer Food Service and Credit Recovery. The programs will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

