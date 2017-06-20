Alabama's Chandler Taylor selected for the 2017 College Home Run Derby

Faulkner Baseball head coach Patrick McCarthy joins Maria Martin to talk about the recent MLB Draft and the three Faulkner Eagles that got drafted.More >>
Nothing went the LSU Baseball team's way in the College World Series winners' bracket, as No. 1-seed Oregon State defeated the Tigers, 13-1, Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
Seconds after it happened, Twitter dubbed it the rally beach ball. It's just the latest prop to interrupt a game and spark an LSU comeback. This one in particular, that led to a 5-4 victory over Florida State, might be the weirdest.
Former Alabama Crimson Tide football player Marguis Forge is making good on a promise he made 22 years ago when he graduated valedictorian from Autaugaville High School.
Belhaven was forced to cancel a long scheduled satellite camp in Baton Rouge. It wasn't until Division-1 programs Texas and Houston were added to the mix that LSU took issue with the camp.
It's 2,000 miles plus away from Northeast Ohio, but the Buckeye connection can't be ignored in Buckeye, Arizona.
Mekka Don, the hype man for Ohio State University football, has a busy few days planned.
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this.
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.
