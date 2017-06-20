Alabama's Chandler Taylor selected for the 2017 College Home Run Derby

OMAHA, Neb. (Alabama Athletics) – Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.

Taylor put together a Second Team All-SEC effort after a standout freshman campaign. He finished the 2017 season as the Alabama team leader in seven offensive categories including: home runs (16), RBI (34), runs (39), walks (32), stolen bases (7-11), slugging percentage (.601) and total bases (113). Taylor’s numbers also placed him among league leaders for the regular season, ranking third in home runs, fifth in slugging and ninth overall in total bases.

In SEC play, Taylor led UA’s everyday starters in average at .295 (33-112), while contributing a team-leading 10 home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored, 71 total bases and 16 walks. His .634 slugging and .382 on-base percentage also led the team, while his eight doubles and three stolen bases each tied for the team-high mark. Against SEC opposition, Taylor ranked fourth in home runs, fifth in slugging percentage and seventh in total bases during regular-season action.

The annual College Home Run Derby showcases some of college baseball’s premier sluggers, all of whom have ranked among the nation’s home run leaders during the 2017 season. Former champions include current New York Yankees slugger and rookie of the year front-runner Aaron Judge who leads Major League Baseball in home runs with 23 (through 65 games played).

A complete list of participants will be released at a later date.

The College Home Run Derby includes three rounds of play: Round 1 featuring all contestants, Round 2 featuring the hitters with the top four scores after Round 1, and Round 3 featuring the top two sluggers after Round 2.

Contestants in each round will have a timed period of four minutes to hit as many home runs as they can, rather than the traditional 10-out method. Once the timed period concludes, contestants will have one final opportunity to hit a home run with the “Bonus Ball.” If successful, two additional home runs will be added to the contestant’s total score. A record 185 home runs were hit during the 2016 competition when this timed format was used for the first time. The previous record was 128 set in 2014.

(Courtesy: Alabama Athletics)