Montgomery Biscuits to hold Grand Re-Opening Weekend

The Montgomery Biscuits Grand Re-Opening will be held Thursday through Sunday to kick off the second half of the 2017 season.

Biscuit officials say fans can expect a wide range of entertainment options and special events throughout the course of the weekend.

Below is a list of the events being held during the re-opening weekend:

Thursday: The party will begin with an appearance by The Human Cannonball, David “The Bullet” Smith Jr. Immediately following the game against the Birmingham Barons a giant cannon will be set up in center field. The cannon will launch “The Bullet” across infield into a safety net behind home plate.

During the game, which begins at 7:05 p.m., fans also enjoy a Jimmy Buffet-themed pub crawl with Thirsty Thursday drink specials throughout the night. A post-game concert in the Club Car Bar by local group Bama Breeze.

Friday: In the spirit of Friday Night Fights, WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World Deontay Wilder will make an appearance and throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Riverwalk Stadium. Deontay is currently 38-0 with 37 knockouts, boasting a 97 percent knockout rate, the highest in boxing today.

Friday night will also be “Public Safety Appreciation Night” dedicated to the men and women who keep the River Region safe. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. and conclude with a MAX Fireworks Spectacular.

Saturday: On Saturday, The Biscuits will host a block party in front of the stadium on Tallapoosa Street. The block party will begin at 3 p.m. until the game against the Barons at 6: 35 p.m. The party will feature local area food trucks, a craw fish boil prepared by Biscuit Chef “Smoke” Johnson, inflatable games for kids and live music.

Rapper and ordained minister Kurtis Blow will headline the performances and will also be involved in the Family Faith Night, presented by Faith Radio.

National Christian recording artists "Calling Glory" will also be on hand to perform prior to the game. The block party on Tallapoosa St. will be completely free to the public, with admission to the game and MAX Fireworks requiring a regular Biscuits ticket.

Sunday: On Sunday, the Biscuits will be hosting Superheroes Night in support of local youth associations. Any child under the age of 12 who wears a team or association uniform to the ballpark on Sunday will receive free admission to the game. The original Superheroes night, which was rained out, will be redone it its entirety, including costume heroes roaming the concourse for photo opportunities, in-game themed music, videos, promotions and costume contests for kids not in team uniforms.

