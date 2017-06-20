ASU holds 19th Freda Freeman-Jackson Girls Basketball Camp

For the last 19 years, Alabama State has held the Freda Freeman-Jackson D-1 Girls Basketball Camp.

"It gives us an opportunity to get youngsters on campus that ordinarily probably wouldn't have an opportunity to see what we have to offer at Alabama State," said ASU women's basketball head coach Freda Freeman-Jackson.

Throughout the course of the day, the girls learn the fundamentals of the camp that Coach Jackson says is a "lost art." She wants to be very thorough with her campers to ensure they get the best possible experience and walk away fine-tuning several different skills.

The camp runs June 20-22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for ages 8-18.

