ASU holds 19th Freda Freeman-Jackson Girls Basketball Camp

Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.More >>
Virtual reality is more than just a three-dimensional image to Alabama’s athletic training staff.More >>
It was quite the year for Jonathan Allen.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver earned the award after helping the Falcons make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998 and second in franchise history.More >>
After spending the last 20 months assisting Auburn baseball, Brad Bohannon gets his first head coaching job 126 miles up the road here in Tuscaloosa, just hours after coaching Auburn in a regional final. He was officially introduced as the 32nd head coach in Crimson Tide baseball history.More >>
Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.More >>
Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
For the last 19 years, Alabama State has held the Freda Freeman-Jackson D-1 Girls Basketball Camp.More >>
Former Alabama State University right-handed pitcher Austin Bizzle was selected in the 40th round, with pick No. 1,186, on Wednesday night in the 2017 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.More >>
Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor was the first pick of the 27th round (796 overall) in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going to the Minnesota Twins. Taylor was the second player taken in this year’s draft from the 2016-17 Crimson Tide roster, joining Garrett Suchey, who was taken earlier in the day.More >>
Faulkner shortstop Olivier Basabe has been selected by the San Diego Padres as the 228th pick in the eighth round of the MLB draft. The junior out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, became the first NAIA chosen this year.More >>
It's a great time to be a Troy Trojan. A surge in success in several athletic programs across the board has given the Trojans national exposure.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
Democrats lack the votes to stop the still-evolving Republican health care bill in the Senate, but they're criticizing it as a stealthy measure that GOP leaders want to rush through the chamber before anyone knows what's really in it.More >>
The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.More >>
It's official! What was Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is now a named Tropical Storm.More >>
Check your hummus to make sure it is not on the recall list, as are some kinds of The House of Thaller's Hummus with Pine Nut Topping.More >>
Montgomery Public School summer classes have been canceled Wednesday and Thursday, according to MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter.More >>
Thieves targeted an East Montgomery gun store and stole several rifles, but they went about it in a roundabout way. Someone burglarized a neighboring business and made a hole in the wall, allowing them to snatch the weapons on the other side.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits Grand Re-Opening will be held Thursday through Sunday to kick off the second half of the 2017 season.More >>
New details are being released regarding a June 12 armed robbery and shooting at a Lowndes County gas station that left an employee seriously injured.More >>
